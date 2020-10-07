Time New Bank Trading Down 11.9% This Week (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. Time New Bank has a market cap of $6.66 million and approximately $329,733.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Time New Bank token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020266 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00042851 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006860 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009404 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $507.62 or 0.04772165 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00057227 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00031865 BTC.

Time New Bank Token Profile

Time New Bank (TNB) is a token. It launched on October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,634,727,418 tokens. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

