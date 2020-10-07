Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.80

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2020

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of -0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.73.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TCYMF)

There is no company description available for Tingyi Cayman Islands Holding Corp.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit