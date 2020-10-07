Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $60.02

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $60.02 and traded as high as $63.68. Toronto-Dominion Bank shares last traded at $63.48, with a volume of 12,092,663 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on TD. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$60.50 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$66.47 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$70.18.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $114.67 billion and a PE ratio of 12.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$63.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$60.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.23%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.