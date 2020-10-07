Totally (LON:TLY) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Totally Plc (LON:TLY) was down 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17.50 ($0.23). Approximately 626,299 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,143,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18 ($0.24).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated an “under review” rating on shares of Totally in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $28.47 million and a P/E ratio of -9.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 21.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 15.54.

In other Totally news, insider Wendy Jayne Lawrence bought 39,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £7,112.52 ($9,293.77). Also, insider Michael (Mike) Rogers bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £7,200 ($9,408.08).

About Totally (LON:TLY)

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of treatments and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate clients, including display screen equipment assessments; post-injury returns to work suitability assessments; podiatry treatment; and sports massage services.

