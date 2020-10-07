UGAS (UGAS) Trading Down 6.5% This Week

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 7th. One UGAS token can currently be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea, Bgogo and Huobi Global. UGAS has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $493,281.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UGAS has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020271 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00042810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009401 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $507.63 or 0.04771057 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00057198 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00031898 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS (UGAS) is a token. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain

UGAS Token Trading

UGAS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Bgogo and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

