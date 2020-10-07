UIL FIN LTD/RED PREF SH (LON:UTLF) Trading 2% Higher

Shares of UIL FIN LTD/RED PREF SH (LON:UTLF) traded up 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 129 ($1.69) and last traded at GBX 129 ($1.69). 30,874 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 64,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126.50 ($1.65).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 127.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 124.43.

UIL FIN LTD/RED PREF SH Company Profile (LON:UTLF)

UIL Finance Limited operates as an investment company. It engages in investing funds of its shareholders in accordance with its investment objective and policy, generating a return for shareholders, and spreading the investment risk, as well as borrowings and gearing through zero dividend preference shares.

