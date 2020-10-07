Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.17 Million

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2020

Analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) will post $52.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.85 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical posted sales of $25.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 102.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $208.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $194.04 million to $234.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $320.88 million, with estimates ranging from $276.00 million to $401.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $61.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.28 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 56.12% and a negative net margin of 188.51%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RARE shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.86.

In other news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $3,414,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 14,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $1,271,015.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,906,034.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,974,530 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 20.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.5% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded up $5.31 on Wednesday, reaching $94.20. The company had a trading volume of 374,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,691. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $31.99 and a 1 year high of $94.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.70.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit