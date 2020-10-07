Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.17 Million

Analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) will post $52.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.85 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical posted sales of $25.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 102.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $208.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $194.04 million to $234.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $320.88 million, with estimates ranging from $276.00 million to $401.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $61.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.28 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 56.12% and a negative net margin of 188.51%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RARE shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.86.

In other news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $3,414,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 14,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $1,271,015.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,906,034.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,974,530 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 20.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.5% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded up $5.31 on Wednesday, reaching $94.20. The company had a trading volume of 374,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,691. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $31.99 and a 1 year high of $94.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.70.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

