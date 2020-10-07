UniLayer (LAYER) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.16 Million

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded up 38.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last seven days, UniLayer has traded up 88.2% against the US dollar. One UniLayer token can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00003234 BTC on major exchanges. UniLayer has a total market cap of $5.92 million and $2.16 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UniLayer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00257653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00035756 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00083345 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.81 or 0.01530155 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00156343 BTC.

UniLayer Token Profile

UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,214,001 tokens. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app

UniLayer Token Trading

UniLayer can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLayer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLayer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UniLayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLayer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.