Urban Logistics Reit PLC (LON:SHED) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.25

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2020

Urban Logistics Reit PLC (LON:SHED) announced a dividend on Friday, September 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SHED stock opened at GBX 143.51 ($1.88) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $268.78 million and a P/E ratio of 14.53. The company has a current ratio of 23.59, a quick ratio of 23.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11. Urban Logistics Reit has a twelve month low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 156 ($2.04). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 145.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 135.54.

Urban Logistics Reit Company Profile

Urban Logistics REIT plc, previously Pacific Industrial & Logistics REIT plc, (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange.

