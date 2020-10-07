ValuEngine Downgrades StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) to Sell

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ GASS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.86. 22,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average is $2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.67. StealthGas has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $3.80.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $34.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. StealthGas had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 2.60%. Research analysts anticipate that StealthGas will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in StealthGas stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,181,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,755 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 8.11% of StealthGas worth $8,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 58.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

