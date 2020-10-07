ValuEngine Upgrades Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) to “Buy”

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OXFD. BidaskClub upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.
Shares of NASDAQ OXFD traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.07. 1,045,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,985. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $17.77. The company has a market cap of $339.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.39.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 39.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 169.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 81.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 54,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 89.6% in the first quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,325,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 626,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.
Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile
Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.
