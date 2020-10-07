ValuEngine Upgrades Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) to “Buy”

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OXFD. BidaskClub upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Get Oxford Immunotec Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OXFD traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.07. 1,045,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,985. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $17.77. The company has a market cap of $339.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.39.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.30). Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative net margin of 28.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 million. Analysts forecast that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 39.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 169.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 81.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 54,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 89.6% in the first quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,325,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 626,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.