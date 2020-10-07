Velas Price Up 3.2% This Week (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. In the last week, Velas has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0502 or 0.00000472 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $70.88 million and approximately $3.75 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003846 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000664 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000170 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000944 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,096,815,748 coins and its circulating supply is 1,411,632,215 coins. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

Velas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

