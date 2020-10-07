VIBE Reaches Market Cap of $3.35 Million (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. VIBE has a market cap of $3.35 million and $25,679.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIBE token can now be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, VIBE has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020266 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00042851 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006860 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009404 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $507.62 or 0.04772165 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00057227 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00031865 BTC.

VIBE Token Profile

VIBE (VIBE) is a token. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io

Buying and Selling VIBE

