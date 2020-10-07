Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Argus lowered Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.89.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded up $5.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.48. 888,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,347. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.95. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $150.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.69.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMC. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,721,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,698,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 333.2% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 44,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 34,086 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 111,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

