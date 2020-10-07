Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the asset manager on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th.

Waddell & Reed Financial has decreased its dividend by 45.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Waddell & Reed Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 70.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Waddell & Reed Financial to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.5%.

WDR opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. Waddell & Reed Financial has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $17.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.47.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $240.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WDR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Waddell & Reed Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

