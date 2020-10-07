Waves Enterprise Price Up 12.8% Over Last Week (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. In the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $6.08 million and approximately $16.73 million worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Enterprise token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00001475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00257805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00035958 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00083221 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.70 or 0.01528458 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00155994 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,746,647 tokens. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

Waves Enterprise Token Trading

Waves Enterprise can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.