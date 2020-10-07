Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Westaim Corp (OTCMKTS:WEDXF)’s stock price rose 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.78 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 983,392 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,351% from the average daily volume of 67,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $250.58 million, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42.

About Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF)

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

