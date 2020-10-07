WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund (BATS:SHAG) Shares Down 0%

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund (BATS:SHAG)’s stock price fell 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.49 and last traded at $51.53. 5,231 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $51.56.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.21.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund stock. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund (BATS:SHAG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

