X-trackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEUS) Shares Up 1.8%

X-trackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEUS) shares shot up 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.70 and last traded at $34.65. 19,429 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 52,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.03.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.51.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in X-trackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 60,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned 1.40% of X-trackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

