Xtreme Drilling Corp. (XDC.TO) (TSE:XDC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2020

Shares of Xtreme Drilling Corp. (XDC.TO) (TSE:XDC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.99. Xtreme Drilling Corp. (XDC.TO) shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 24,700 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Xtreme Drilling Corp. (XDC.TO) Company Profile (TSE:XDC)

Xtreme Drilling Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides onshore drilling services in the United States. It designs, assembles, and operates a fleet of onshore drilling rigs that features proprietary technology, including modular transportation systems and continuous integration of in-house advances in methodologies.

