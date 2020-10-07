Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.76

Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.76 and traded as high as $7.58. Yield10 Bioscience shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 62,383 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YTEN. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, National Securities raised shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.79.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.38. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,861.39% and a negative return on equity of 347.89%. The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yield10 Bioscience Inc will post -4.78 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.52% of Yield10 Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Smart Carbon Grid for Crops and T3 platforms, is involved in improving fundamental crop yield through enhanced photosynthetic carbon capture, as well as increased carbon utilization efficiency to increase seed yield.

