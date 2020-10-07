Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $102.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) to report sales of $102.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $102.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $103.00 million. Forrester Research posted sales of $108.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full-year sales of $425.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $425.10 million to $426.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $459.60 million, with estimates ranging from $457.60 million to $461.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Forrester Research.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.64. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $113.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.62 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FORR shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Forrester Research from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Forrester Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Forrester Research presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

In related news, insider Steven P. Peltzman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $105,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,360.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 3,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $108,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORR. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORR traded up $1.74 on Wednesday, reaching $35.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,332. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.42. Forrester Research has a 52-week low of $22.45 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.33 million, a P/E ratio of 49.45, a PEG ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

