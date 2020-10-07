ZPER (ZPR) Price Up 8.3% Over Last Week

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. In the last week, ZPER has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. ZPER has a total market cap of $564,772.94 and approximately $10.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZPER token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Liquid, Allbit and Bit-Z.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00009742 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00079590 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000301 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00021141 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007875 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 135.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00044573 BTC.

ZPER Token Profile

ZPER (ZPR) is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,166,647,645 tokens. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io

ZPER Token Trading

ZPER can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, BitForex, Coinsuper, Bit-Z, HitBTC and Allbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

