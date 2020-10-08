$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) will report $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.00. One Stop Systems posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 million. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 1.92%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.27. The stock had a trading volume of 898 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,473. The company has a market capitalization of $36.25 million, a PE ratio of 109.05 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. One Stop Systems has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $3.14.

In other One Stop Systems news, insider James M. Reardon sold 11,942 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $29,496.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,191,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,192.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 47,750 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $127,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,823 shares of company stock valued at $306,844. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in One Stop Systems stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.21% of One Stop Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

