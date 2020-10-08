$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2020

Equities analysts expect that One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) will report $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.00. One Stop Systems posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 million. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 1.92%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.27. The stock had a trading volume of 898 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,473. The company has a market capitalization of $36.25 million, a PE ratio of 109.05 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. One Stop Systems has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $3.14.

In other One Stop Systems news, insider James M. Reardon sold 11,942 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $29,496.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,191,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,192.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 47,750 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $127,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,823 shares of company stock valued at $306,844. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in One Stop Systems stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.21% of One Stop Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on One Stop Systems (OSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit