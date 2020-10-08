-$0.58 EPS Expected for Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) will announce ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.78). Exterran posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 480%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exterran will report full-year earnings of ($2.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.96) to ($2.45). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($0.51). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.44. Exterran had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $171.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.15 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXTN shares. ValuEngine raised Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Johnson Rice restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exterran in a report on Friday, August 21st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Exterran in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exterran from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Exterran presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Shares of Exterran stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,606. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $150.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.11. Exterran has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $14.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXTN. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Exterran by 1,108.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 297,805 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 273,155 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Exterran in the second quarter worth about $1,302,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Exterran by 944.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 154,068 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 139,316 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Exterran by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,643 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after buying an additional 121,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Exterran by 196.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 127,205 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 84,292 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

