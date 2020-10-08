0x (ZRX) Price Hits $0.37

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. 0x has a market cap of $272.20 million and approximately $35.92 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0x token can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00003366 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tokenomy, Bilaxy, BitBay and ABCC. In the last week, 0x has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00252716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00037351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00087069 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.45 or 0.01520622 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00156641 BTC.

0x Token Profile

0x was first traded on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 743,255,196 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0x’s official website is 0xproject.com . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

0x Token Trading

0x can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, AirSwap, Vebitcoin, Kucoin, Bithumb, DDEX, Upbit, ZB.COM, Gate.io, Ethfinex, Cobinhood, Hotbit, ABCC, Liqui, BitBay, Gatecoin, BitMart, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Iquant, Bilaxy, C2CX, Bittrex, Coinone, Livecoin, Fatbtc, CoinTiger, Radar Relay, FCoin, Poloniex, GOPAX, IDEX, Binance, WazirX, Independent Reserve, Huobi, DigiFinex, Mercatox, OKEx, Koinex, Zebpay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tokenomy, Crex24, OTCBTC and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

