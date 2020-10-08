$1.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2020

Equities analysts expect that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.48. Brunswick reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $4.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $5.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $987.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.62 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, September 10th. CL King increased their price target on Brunswick from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Brunswick from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

In related news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $243,714.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,495.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 10.5% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,157,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,107,000 after acquiring an additional 395,640 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 17.9% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,708,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,445,000 after purchasing an additional 259,143 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,422,000 after buying an additional 367,325 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,547,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,745,000 after buying an additional 41,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,471,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,162,000 after buying an additional 109,552 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BC traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.02. 20,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.63. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $73.99. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.60 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

