$1.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will post $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the highest is $1.71. Monolithic Power Systems posted earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $4.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $186.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.79 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 18.60%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPWR. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.56.

MPWR traded up $4.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $303.00. The company had a trading volume of 203,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,034. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $130.12 and a 1 year high of $303.69. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $263.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 6,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.06, for a total value of $1,598,159.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 274,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,611,136.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total transaction of $1,210,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 284,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,135,948.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,018 shares of company stock worth $24,942,109. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3,686.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 63,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 14,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

