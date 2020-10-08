Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 2.5% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 24.5% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 136,156 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,818,000 after purchasing an additional 26,799 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 51,573 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 33.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $374,015.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,877.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,771 shares of company stock worth $12,220,943 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $108.52. 220,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,296,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.68. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $114.19. The firm has a market cap of $190.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Argus boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price target on Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.63.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

