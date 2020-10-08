Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Acquires Shares of 1,750 PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after buying an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 10.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,079,000 after buying an additional 14,706 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 986.0% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 119,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,959,000 after buying an additional 108,172 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 367,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,706,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,938,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $162,429,000 after buying an additional 40,164 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.26.

PPG traded up $6.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $134.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,158,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.68. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.77 and a twelve month high of $136.51.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 23.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $1,846,557.00. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

