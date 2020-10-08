Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Cuts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,866 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Intel by 119.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management boosted its position in Intel by 390.4% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.15.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.37. The company had a trading volume of 22,290,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,893,930. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.35. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $226.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

