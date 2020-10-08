Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $19.45 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 234,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,611 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 3.3% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $19,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,591,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,409,000 after buying an additional 79,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,343,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,098,570,000 after acquiring an additional 849,474 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,963,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,010,000 after purchasing an additional 227,059 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.9% during the first quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.48. 8,793,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,757,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.98. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.07.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,814 shares of company stock valued at $25,664,433 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

