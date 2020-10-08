Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $208,000 Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lowered its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nestlé by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,914,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,725,000 after purchasing an additional 139,668 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in Nestlé during the 2nd quarter worth $92,838,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 222,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 188,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Nestlé by 4.5% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 139,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.93. 317,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,856. The company has a market cap of $339.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.40. Nestlé S.A. has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $122.63.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NSRGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. HSBC raised shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

