Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $274,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,193 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,002,442 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,696,870,000 after acquiring an additional 493,961 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,600,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,112,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,969 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,403,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $749,637,000 after acquiring an additional 245,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,350,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $835,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,694 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $369,796.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,828.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,002 shares of company stock worth $3,697,455. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.53. 4,943,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,599,046. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.42 and a 200-day moving average of $76.87. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $94.13. The firm has a market cap of $104.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.66, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.04.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

