Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $6.05 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 40.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 34.4% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG traded up $25.64 on Thursday, reaching $1,485.93. 1,187,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,952,483. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1,010.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,536.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,417.44. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,696.62.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

