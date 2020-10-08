Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Makes New Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 34.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 237,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,972 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5,332.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 361,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,504,000 after purchasing an additional 355,235 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $12,939,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,000,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $55,930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.59.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,449,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,357,396. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $59.96. The company has a market capitalization of $80.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

