Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Purchases 38,967 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 211.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,967 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.4% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 431.5% during the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the first quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 39,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Fort L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.3% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 21,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.5% during the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 3,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.06. 2,321,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,494,351. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $148.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.31 and a 200 day moving average of $124.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $135.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.70%.

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $3,467,396.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,451,404.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $1,606,780.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,578.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.25.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

