Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 1,042 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC cut its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 20,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 13,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,446,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,414. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.22 and its 200-day moving average is $51.01. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PEG shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BofA Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.31.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $105,640.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,568.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 8,476 shares of company stock valued at $462,427 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

