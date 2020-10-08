Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 10,767 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lowered its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,767 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 39.0% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 661.7% in the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 24,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 20,857 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 74.4% in the third quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $272.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet cut Goldman Sachs Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.43.

GS traded up $4.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $207.98. 2,316,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,758,431. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $71.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.39. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.80.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

