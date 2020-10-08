Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 1,796 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC decreased its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 3.3% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $19,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 16.8% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,644 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 18,146 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.94.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.73 on Thursday, reaching $284.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,254,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,037,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $278.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.05. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

