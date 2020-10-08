Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 612 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,989 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Private Vista LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 194,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 11,212 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,354,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,368,260. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $222.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.09. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

