Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 6,663 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,663 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in AT&T by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,524,000 after buying an additional 25,658,276 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $138,850,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 6,014.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,833,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,754,142 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in AT&T by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,455,000 after buying an additional 3,606,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in AT&T by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,411,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,594,000 after buying an additional 3,560,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AT&T stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.61. The stock had a trading volume of 31,876,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,069,473. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $203.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.65.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

