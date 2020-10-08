Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 994 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 2.1% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Trust Co. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 24.9% in the first quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 26,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $2,323,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 707,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $94,654,000 after buying an additional 12,788 shares during the last quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $19,724,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 19.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,435,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $593,495,000 after buying an additional 714,195 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on HON. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.61.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $173.78. 1,975,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,606,844. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.