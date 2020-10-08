Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Takes $1.04 Million Position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 171.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 34.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 4,389 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.14, for a total value of $562,406.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,842.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total value of $393,271.20. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,351 shares of company stock worth $6,979,883. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.64. The company had a trading volume of 771,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,834. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.89. Fortinet Inc has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $151.95.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Fortinet had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $615.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. OTR Global lowered Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.35.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

