Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Takes $210,000 Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2020

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 24,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VIAC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

VIAC traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $29.61. 9,558,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,260,722. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average is $22.60. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.85. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit