Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Takes $210,000 Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 24,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VIAC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

VIAC traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $29.61. 9,558,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,260,722. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average is $22.60. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.85. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

