Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Trims Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total transaction of $55,740,440.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,306 shares in the company, valued at $53,337,411.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 18,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $6,420,553.73. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,706 shares in the company, valued at $104,212,499.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 244,742 shares of company stock valued at $83,471,109. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.94.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $334.99. The company had a trading volume of 744,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.70 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $324.90 and a 200-day moving average of $290.17. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $360.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

