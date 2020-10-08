Abyss Token Price Tops $0.0151 on Top Exchanges (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Abyss Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, CoinPlace, Bilaxy and Kyber Network. Over the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Abyss Token has a total market cap of $3.45 million and $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Abyss Token

Abyss Token is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 tokens. The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Hotbit, CoinBene, Sistemkoin, CoinPlace, Ethfinex, CoinExchange, ZBG, DDEX, Indodax, IDEX, Bilaxy, BitForex, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

