Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2020

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Actuant stock opened at $19.90 on Thursday. Actuant has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $27.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.31.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 0.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPAC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Actuant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Actuant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Actuant in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Actuant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.13.

About Actuant

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?

Earnings History for Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Actuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actuant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit