Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Actuant stock opened at $19.90 on Thursday. Actuant has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $27.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.31.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 0.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPAC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Actuant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Actuant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Actuant in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Actuant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.13.

About Actuant

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

