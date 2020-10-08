Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Shares Down 10.3%

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)’s share price dropped 10.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $101.18 and last traded at $101.54. Approximately 2,379,039 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 337% from the average daily volume of 544,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.26.

AYI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.30.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 118.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 293,618 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,052,000 after acquiring an additional 158,934 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 65,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 2.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,418,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.