AllianzGI AI & Tech Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

AllianzGI AI & Tech Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1083 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This is a boost from AllianzGI AI & Tech Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

AllianzGI AI & Tech Opportunities Fund stock opened at $22.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.34. AllianzGI AI & Tech Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $23.25.

